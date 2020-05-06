Tores del Paine National Park, Patagonia by Art David

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

On a photo tour of Patagonia, one early morning prior to dawn our group was taken to one of the many gorgeous areas that overlooked the Torres del Paine mountain range. Our group had a choice to either stay at the waterfall and shoot from there, or to hike about a half mile up the path to the lake that fed the falls. It just so happened that on this morning the catabatic winds that normally roared down from these peaks were calm, and the stillness allowed me to take this image with an almost perfect reflection of the sky and the peaks of Los Cuernos, the Horns of the Bull. I was happy that I had a circular polarizer on the lens so that the rocks beneath the surface showed through and created a nicely articulated foreground for the image.