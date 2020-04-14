Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Torc Waterfall in Killarney National Park is a heavily visited tourist attraction in Ireland, but that doesn't take away from its beauty or the magical light the fills the forest around it. My wife and I were vacationing in Ireland and I visited the falls twice. I was disappointed with my initial shots so I returned late the next day as a softer light filled the park following a rain shower. One of my biggest challenges was avoiding other tourists who kept scrambling across the rocks into my foreground for selfies. I must have "volunteered" to take at least four shots of others -- just to hurry them out of my way.