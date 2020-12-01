Tom Sauk Mountain, Missouri, USA by Thomas Herbst

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Landscapes are not always immediately in front of us. I spotted this composition when maxed out at 300 mm. Still had to crop further. This towering pine tree stands out among the neighboring trees that have created this stripe of fall color. The scene was ever-changing with low cloud, sunlight, and rains moving in and out. Photo taken at a roadside overlook near Tom Saul Mountain, Missouri.