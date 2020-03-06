Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Two friends and I were visiting Haida Gwaii, an incredibly rugged and beautiful set of islands off the west coast of British Columbia, Canada, in June 2019. It is the ancient home of the Haida people, who have continuously inhabited the islands for over 6,000 years! The islands are a remote area - an 8 hour overnight ferry ride from the mainland. But it is a land of magnificent forests, ocean, eagles, black bears, deer, and salmon.

We were fortunate enough to enjoy beautiful settled weather, and the home we stayed in was very close to the Tlell River, meandering along to the sea. On this day, the skies were bright but overcast, the tide was out and the river was low and calm, and it made for absolutely perfect reflections of the opposite shore and grasses. I was hand-holding my camera with my 70-300 lens, so I upped the ISO to 800 to keep the shutter speed fast enough to avoid camera movement.