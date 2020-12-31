Timberline Lodge, Government Camp, Oregon, USA by Lynn Hopwood

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Leaving my home in southeastern Washington state on an early December morning in 2020 I headed to the ski resort of Timberline Lodge in Oregon where Mount Hood can be seen from the south side of the mountain. Sunrise has always been my favorite time to photograph and I was hoping for pink skies against the white pristine snow on this particular morning. I left the house at 3:45 am and was not happy with the foggy driving conditions I encountered on this dark morning. The fog lasted for about an hour and then cleared up much to my relief. I did experience occasional fog throughout the entire trip but none like the dense fog near my home in Washington.

After I crossed into Oregon at Hood River I started driving the steady climb up to Mount Hood. Usually in the winter the roads are icy and I was pleased this morning that there was plenty of gravel on highway 35. I exited off to highway 26 and found the exit to Timberline lodge. I was surprised that there were so many cars already on the road going to the mountain also. By the time I got to the top and found a parking spot it was already 7:45 am. I was amazed to see a beautiful lenticular cloud over the mountain with pink, blue, and lavender skies. I ran from my car not taking time to put on my micro spikes or to grab my tripod as time was of the essence in regards to the light. I found a viewpoint and steadied myself for this beautiful scene you see here in the photo with the pink lenticular cloud over Mount Hood.

It truly was a once in a lifetime sunrise for me and I had never experienced a pink lenticular cloud over a mountain top.