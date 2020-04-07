Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The hidden gem of Tiger's Clough, captured in winter sunlight. This waterfall, off the beaten track near Rivington, Lancashire, is hard to find but is well worth the search. The water can be sparse in summer, but after a period of sustained rainfall in winter, there is photographic interest. Surrounded by woodland, the River Douglas flows gently through the Lancashire countryside, with Tiger's Clough near a confluence with a small tributary featuring a smaller waterfall. After originally photographing this subject in summer months, the Winter walk proved rewarding.