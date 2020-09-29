All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The Tidal pools of any beach are an important part of the ecosystem. They are home for many fishes, crabs and other microbes once the tide falls. Locals use this opportunity for “treasure hunting” finding rare microbes, organisms in these tidy pools of ocean water. The pools also makes for some interesting landscapes/seascapes. On this particular day it was cloudy and rain forecast till late night. So I was not even sure I would be able to get anything out of here. Thankfully a 10 minute window appeared as the sun was receding for one epic sunset.