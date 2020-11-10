User Icon
Thursley, Surrey, England by Craig Denford
Thursley, Surrey, England by Craig Denford

Thursley, Surrey, England by Craig Denford
Thursley Common is a large area of heathland in Surrey that is critically important to a number of bird species, including Dartford Warbler, Cuckoos, Hobbies and Curlew. Unfortunately, the dry spell earlier in the year resulted in a devastating fire that burnt vast areas to the ground, and many ground nesting birds and reptiles fell victim.

I wanted to photograph the burnt trees in a thick fog, and when eventually the fog arrived I made my to the reserve. The majority of the burnt trees had been chopped down, but my initial disappointment soon disappeared when I saw this fantastic looking tree. The fog created a wonderful atmosphere and helped to isolate the tree from the background to create this minimalistic image.

