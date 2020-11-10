Thursley, Surrey, England by Craig Denford

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Thursley Common is a large area of heathland in Surrey that is critically important to a number of bird species, including Dartford Warbler, Cuckoos, Hobbies and Curlew. Unfortunately, the dry spell earlier in the year resulted in a devastating fire that burnt vast areas to the ground, and many ground nesting birds and reptiles fell victim.

I wanted to photograph the burnt trees in a thick fog, and when eventually the fog arrived I made my to the reserve. The majority of the burnt trees had been chopped down, but my initial disappointment soon disappeared when I saw this fantastic looking tree. The fog created a wonderful atmosphere and helped to isolate the tree from the background to create this minimalistic image.