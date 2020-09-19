All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

In late April 2019, I returned to Scotland to explore some of the areas that I had not previously explored. This time, I travelled up with my eldest son to walk around Glencoe, an area in which he had previously been mountain biking but which I had not really visited at all. One of the top items on the agenda was photographing the Three Sisters and walking up to the Lost Valley. The weather was quite mixed (isn't it always in Scotland?) so the best day to capture the Three Sisters gave me some mixed cloud and blue skies. This shot on the approach to the Sisters actually produced some of the last of the sunshine. As we continued after this shot, the weather descended into a constant drizzle which gave me even more respect for the old Scots who, according to the story of the Lost Valley had walked their cattle up into the valley to evade the soldiers coming after them at the behest of the English.