Reflections Assignment

Three Sisters, Canmore, Alberta, Canada by Robert Felderman

Three Sisters, Canmore, Alberta, Canada by Robert Felderman
Tramped into the woods below Canadian Rockies at Three Sisters Ridgeline along the Bow River near Canmore, Alberta, Canada. Got the morning glow off the ridges with reflection in the river. The Bow River was relatively clear, it was 5am, the calm was easily relaxing and mind clearing. As the sun rose and highlighted the Three Sisters I knew the image was going to tell a story for me to share for a lifetime. The different hues of orange were tremendous, but the reflection in the water even more powerful.

