I took this picture in October, during one of my photo adventures. The idea of ​​the shot came to my mind observing the various cars that traveled along the road to reach the Auronzo refuge, so I took two photographs, one for the base and the sky and a second photo to capture the cars' bright trail. The image portraits the three peaks of Lavaredo during the blue hour. I tried to capture the majesty of the mountains by adding the bright trail for scale.