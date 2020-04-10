User Icon
Tre Cime Di Lavaredo, Dolomites, Italy by Gianluigi Palomba
Tre Cime Di Lavaredo, Dolomites, Italy by Gianluigi Palomba

Tre Cime Di Lavaredo, Dolomites, Italy by Gianluigi Palomba
I took this picture in October, during one of my photo adventures. The idea of ​​the shot came to my mind observing the various cars that traveled along the road to reach the Auronzo refuge, so I took two photographs, one for the base and the sky and a second photo to capture the cars' bright trail. The image portraits the three peaks of Lavaredo during the blue hour. I tried to capture the majesty of the mountains by adding the bright trail for scale.

