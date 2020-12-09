All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Winter can have many faces – beautiful white landscapes against clear blue skies, dramatic and heavy clouds just before a snow storm, trees with frosty leaves, conifers aching under the burden of heavy snow - this season offers motives galore. When I headed out one day last winter, the conditions offered none of the above. Next to zero visibility, a grey and dull sky, and the fields and hills just covered with enough snow to hide all details, but not enough to provide appealing lines or shapes. After a few hours of wandering around with growing frustration and diminishing body temperature I found this lonely tree in front of a line of other trees. I took a picture of it, more out of desperation than conviction, and it was only back at the computer when I realized the potential for an abstract image. The dull conditions had swallowed everything in the foreground and the background. A bit of tweaking in post-production emphasizing the contrasts and streamlining the highlights brought out the essence of that day.