User Icon
You are at:»»»Thierrens, Switzerland by Alexander Gellner
Forest Assignment

Thierrens, Switzerland by Alexander Gellner

By on 0 Comments

Thierrens, Switzerland by Alexander Gellner
Views: 855

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Living in rural Switzerland I’m surrounded by forests. And yet I find them quite hard to photograph. I quite literally can’t seem to see the forest for the trees. But every year when the beautiful fall colors appear on the trees I’m very thankful and head out to take woodland pictures. It is so much easier when the colors almost speak for themselves, and scenes that would be boring and average in other conditions all of a sudden seem to come alive. In this image I loved the different shades of green and yellow.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®