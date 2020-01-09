Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This is a simple wide angle shot of the famous rock formation The Wave in northern Arizona, which was taken in late March of 2018. The Wave has gone from vast obscurity to world wide popularity over a very short timespan is famous not only for its incredible natural beauty, but also for the tremendous difficulty in arriving at its location. The Wave is located in the Coyote Buttes in the Paria Canyon-Vermilion Cliffs Wilderness of the Colorado Plateau. The land is managed by the Bureau of Land Management.

Hiking to the location of The Wave is allowed by permit only, 20 of which are given out daily, half online via a lottery system, and the other half at a BLM office located in Kanab, Utah. After our failure to gain permits online, my wife and I drove to the office in Kanab as we crossed the Arizona border into Utah. After we didn't get the permits, we tried our luck the following morning and were two of the lucky 10 to obtain a permit. We did the 6mile out and back hike to the Wave the next morning and it was the highlight of our trip.