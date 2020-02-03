Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Built with granite in the second decade of the 1800's, the Castle Breakwater and St Peter Port Lighthouse were created in response to a possible invasion of French forces under the direction of Napoleon.

Further back along the breakwater, a pond for toy yachts was constructed in 1887 for Queen Victoria's Golden Jubilee, this area served as a French seaplane base during World War I.

The castle was used as a prison from earliest times up until the end of World War II. During World War II, a small garrison of German troops occupied the castle, which they called Hafenschloss ("Harbour Castle"). The occupiers undertook concrete modifications to the castle to suit modern warfare. After the War, in 1947, the Crown presented the castle to the people of Guernsey, as a token of their loyalty during two world wars.