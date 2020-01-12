Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

It took me a while to get this perspective. It is not easy to set the drone in the correct way. This road near my home interested me a lot and through drone photography I was able to shoot it from the best way, from above. The weather forecast was pretty good and there was nearly no wind. So I decided to try that picutre in the afternoon short before sunset. Luckily I got what I wanted.