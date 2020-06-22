All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

During a last minute short break on the island to capture what the forecasters promised to be some spectacular sun-rises on the East of the island in April 2018, I spent the morning completely lost in fog at Old St Helen's Church, with visibility of just about 10 metres. As the day wore on, I worked my way westward, though finding little to shoot in the conditions, until, as evening approached, there remained just a light mist, which gave a slightly mystical look to the landscape. Walking down the several hundred steps from the Needles Car Park (allow some time for the return climb if the chairlift is not working, and maybe trim the weight of the kit you are carrying a little) the light looked good for some long exposure shots. There was not a lot of time as the tide was coming in fast and the path back to the steps was getting narrower by the minute.

Aside from the forecast (deeply inaccurate as it was!) I had chosen the timing for the visit based on the fact that children were in school and it was not a main holiday period, otherwise it can be very challenging to avoid people in the landscape. Thankfully there were only a few hardy anglers on the beach - and none of them wading in the deep.