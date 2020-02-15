Lee County, Virginia, USA by Joshua Moore

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Our region (Southwest Virginia & East Tennessee) received some snow in the higher elevations, and a small amount everywhere else. I like to just hop in my car and see what I can find a lot of the time, I just look for something that catches my eye, and I thought I might find some nice snowy scenes along the country side. I jumped in my car and made my way to the Cumberland Gap National Historical Park, after spending some time at the Iron Furnace, I started to make my way down the road to the White Rocks section of the park.

Along the way I noticed this tree standing proudly atop of a large hill on a farm. There just happened to be a church next to the farm as well. I pulled into the church and found a way to frame this tree up with the mountains in the background. I used my 100-400 Sigma C series lens which had a custom tripod mount made for it as they never produced one for this particular lens. After composing my image I decided I really liked the dynamic contrast of the Black and White version over the color. It simplified it a lot, where as the color took away from the images composition. I felt the color was too distracting.