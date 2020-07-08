All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This image was taken on the edge of the North Wessex Downs, the area of woodland known as Common Wood and the Holies which overlooks the Thames Valley. I shot this image at the beginning of Autumn the leaves on the tree were just beginning to turn, this leads to a view overlooking the Thames Valley and Streatley and Goring on Thames, and the river Thames.

I like the shadows and the mist hanging in the trees which I think give atmosphere to the scene.