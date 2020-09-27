All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Driving through the Smoky Mountains and pulling off at one of the many pull offs in the national park off on Little River Gorge Road. While looking at the Little River and enjoying the river just moving along, I could faintly hear something behind me and I walked over and came to this location of a flowing waterfall from a creek that was tucked away in the forest.

I looked and wanted to capture a photo that told a story of something hidden in the national park and set up my trip, added a ND filter to help smooth out the water and captured the image.

The lightning was nice and covered by the trees in the area which helped me capture the effect on the water easier because I could get a longer exposure and really help smooth the water out.

Any time of the year is beautiful to go into the Smoky Mountains but I prefer spring and fall to capture images.