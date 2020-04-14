User Icon
You are at:»»The Great Doward, Herefordshire, England by Sorrel Ireland
Latest Uploaded Pictures

The Great Doward, Herefordshire, England by Sorrel Ireland

By on 0 Comments

The Great Doward, Herefordshire, England by Sorrel Ireland
Views: 1,048


Join our group

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This photo was taken one evening on the Great Doward in Herefordshire while out for a walk during the current lock down in the UK. I was looking for a beautiful spot with a carpet of Bluebells and although they are not quite out in full force yet, this spot just caught my eye with the sun setting and light rays creeping through the trees. This is one of the most peaceful locations and perfect for capturing breath taking photos.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®