The Great Doward, Herefordshire, England by Sorrel Ireland

This photo was taken one evening on the Great Doward in Herefordshire while out for a walk during the current lock down in the UK. I was looking for a beautiful spot with a carpet of Bluebells and although they are not quite out in full force yet, this spot just caught my eye with the sun setting and light rays creeping through the trees. This is one of the most peaceful locations and perfect for capturing breath taking photos.