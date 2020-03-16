Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The morning slowly unfolded as did the lighting, sounds of frogs, crickets and water gently lapping around my legs. It was so very peaceful, it almost made me unaware of the alligators and possible water snakes waking in the creek around me. Focusing my camera on the trees, the reflection unfolded before my eyes, as did the branches, roots, leaves and ripples. What a glorious sight to behold as well as to experience the art of nature coming to fruition. I felt truly blessed to have witnessed this transformation.