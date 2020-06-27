All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This image was captured in the late afternoon in the Autumn. I was really there to try to get a shot of the Columbia River Gorge as the sun begins to set. However, the mist and clouds were so dense; it was proving to be difficult. In frustration, I turned around, my back to the scene I was attempting to capture, and wow! Look what is there waiting there to be captured.

A good lesson, always take in your total environment, not just what you were hoping to see and/or capture. Sometimes there is a great shot waiting for your attention in another direction than you were anticipating.

This is a lesson I’ve learned repeatedly, but we all need a reminder from time to time. Just by changing my point of view, I was gifted with a great image that would have been impossible to preconceive.

The light was just magical and combined with the mist and clouds, it came together creating a very mysterious scene, at the top of the frame there are “distances,” which make it all the more intriguing.

Sometimes you are just at the right place at the right time, but it is important not to have too many predetermined ideas. That can hinder your ability to see what’s actually there, better to use your eyes and senses, move around, turnaround, and you may see things you could have never expected, because the world is in constant change, minute by minute, even second by second all around us. We don’t control the light, all we can do is capture it. To me, that is enough.