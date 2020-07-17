All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I took this photo on a cold winters day here in New Zealand, along the walk from The Blue Springs near Putaruru. The spring is fed from the Mamaku Plateau where the water takes up to 100 years to filter through; the resulting water is so pure and clean that it produces a beautiful blue colour while being virtually clear. It's surrounded by forests all the way, with a forest of green living at the bottom of the water, around it and above it.

It's very easy to get lost in the greens that surround this heavenly place. It's a place that you can visit at any time of the year and its beauty never changes. It's a short walk from the car park to see the start of the springs but those who are keen for a walk through some of New Zealands most untouched landscapes can do the 8km walk through forests and see the water as it makes its way through the land. I'll never get sick of this place, it is the definition of tranquil for me. The only disruption is the occasional 'moo' from a cow that overlooks this wonderful place.