Thaxted, Essex, England by Aron Radford

Picture Story

"Thaxted Gold" - Taken at Thaxted Windmill in Essex on a warm summer evening in August. This sunset was breathtakingly beautiful, 360 degrees of perfect scattered clouds and some amazing vivid colours in the sky. Fortunately, the corn hadn't been harvested and I managed to find some trusty tractor tracks to make a nice leading line into the image’s focal point the windmill and church spire. I tweaked my composition and patiently waited for the right gap in the clouds to come along to frame the windmill and church spire. The image ended up being an x2 shot HDR taken at f11, ISO 100, at 16mm on Canon 5DSR using an EF16-35mm f/4L lens. It was edited in LR, PS, and Luminar. In this crazy world, we are living in right now standing alone in a cornfield marvelling at natures beauty on a perfect summers evening is my idea of perfect social distancing.