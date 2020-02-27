Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Texel must be my favorite Wadden island as I have been here several times and it never ceased to amaze me. The Wadden Islands are situated at the north part of The Netherlands and are a popular location for a short break, enjoying nature and outdoor living. We tend to go to one of the islands each year with the island of Texel being our favorite. At the north part of the island, the iconic lighthouse can be found. From the deserted beach, nice pictures can be made when you make use of the wet sand, the puddles and the dramatic cloud base. All together it provides a sense of desolation but also insane beauty.