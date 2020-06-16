All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I was on a workshop in November 2019 in the cypress swamps of Texas and Louisiana. The tour was very unique as you spend the majority of your time in a kayak. On the second day of the workshop we got up really early and drove about 8 miles to a location that would require us to paddle for 45 minutes to a lake. When we arrived it was still dark and it would be about 30 minutes before we had first light. Once we could see, we where engulfed mist. I spent the next 30 minutes paddling around the lake to get a feel for the location. I finally came across these large and very old cypress tress. I took this shot hand held as the water was to deep the exit the kayak.