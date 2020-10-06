User Icon
Tervuren, Belgium by Joaquim Capitao
Macro & Close up Assignment

Tervuren, Belgium by Joaquim Capitao

By on 0 Comments

Tervuren, Belgium by Joaquim Capitao
Views: 560

Picture Story

The park in Tervuren, near Brussels, in Belgium, is a great place to photograph birds in a number of ponds, but I also love photographing the woods with Autumn colours. This year everything was still very green at the beginning of October, but after a few rainy days, mushrooms of all kinds were everywhere!

This was my first attempt at focus stacking, so this photo is the result of blending 6 photos in Photoshop with focus on different parts of the mushroom.

I believe this is a Giant polypore, Meripilus giganteus, a toxic mushroom.

LPM Special Offer

