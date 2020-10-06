All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The park in Tervuren, near Brussels, in Belgium, is a great place to photograph birds in a number of ponds, but I also love photographing the woods with Autumn colours. This year everything was still very green at the beginning of October, but after a few rainy days, mushrooms of all kinds were everywhere!

This was my first attempt at focus stacking, so this photo is the result of blending 6 photos in Photoshop with focus on different parts of the mushroom.

I believe this is a Giant polypore, Meripilus giganteus, a toxic mushroom.