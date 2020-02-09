Teide National Park, Tenerife, Canary Islands by Raik Krotofil

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

In November I was here about one week at the Canarian Island of Tenerife. The Caldera from the volcano Teide is a wonderfull place to stay here to get pictures at sunrise, sunset and also from a great nightsky without any lighpollution. The altitude from around 2100m will give you a thin air, without dust and clouds are rare. Perfect for Milkywayshots with a great nature. At this lovely evening, I saw the dramatic sky at sunset above the Island of Teide. I looked for a good foreground and i found that lava pipe. My goal was to show the typical Canarian plants like the ginat pines, and the dry bushes in contrast withe the raw and sharp lavapatterns. To capture the great tonal range of the scene i used a gradual filter and two different exposures to blend them finaly in photoshop, to get all of the colours in the sky in on image together. All of these moments kills the stress from the day.