While my wife and I were exploring the back country outside of Telluride, Colorado, we came upon this gorge that had a home sitting atop overlooking the gorge with a beautiful waterfall alongside. I setup the tripod and camera but unfortunately I didn't have any neutral density filters with me, so I set the f stop as high as possible with the ISO as low as possible to allow a slower shutter speed. It was just enough to get a nice silky look to the waterfall. The point of the story is, never leave home without your filters.