Tatranska Lomnica, Slovakia by Ivan Hlavanda

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

In the past, Slovak Mountains High Tatras had cold winters that lasted for 3-4 months with freezing cold weather, snow, and related enjoyments for all generations. But this is becoming very rare. I visited Slovak Mountains last week for Christmas celebration with family, which we didn’t had a chance to see since summer, due to corona pandemic. As we have been quarantined in SLovakia since February in several cycles, I was looking forward to take my camera and breed for a moment beautiful nature we have. The shot I took, magical frozen land lasted only for two days, and I was lucky enough to be there. It is reminiscence to my childhood when it was very normal. Corona Pandemic brought me to Photography hobby, as it started provided escape and distractions from all current problems. Maybe I am not professional yet, with most professional camera that are expensive, but I like capturing moments. And I realised as well, that even after all trees will defreeze again, I can still enjoy view on this beauty, together with all viewers.