Picture Story

This August I was in Tartera, in the Pyrenees of Girona, Spain. The sun was setting one evening and passing through the trees' canopy was leaving everything dappled with bright, orange spots. Observing these spots, I saw a tree trunk that had a scar on its bark looking like as an eye staring at me. I tried then to catch that ephemere moment with a long focal lens (400 mm with an APS-C camera) to focus on the detail and get an almost abstract image