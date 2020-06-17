All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

During my trip to the Lake District in february 2018, I planned a morning trip to Tarn Hows. Luck had been on my side as it was foggy. Actually, I took this picture as part of a panorama at first. Only until later I discovered that the lonely tree was the "real hero" of the picture. So I put aside the rest of the pictures and processed this one. Until today it is one of my absolute favorites from the Lakes.