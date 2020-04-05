User Icon
Tannforsen, Duved, Sweden by Adrian Szatewicz

Tannforsen, Duved, Sweden by Adrian Szatewicz
Tannforsen waterfall is the most powerful waterfall of Sweden. I love to visit this place in every season. During wintertime it slowly starts to freeze generating amazing icy sculptures. This place always amaze me. Amount of water is so powerful that it generates really loud sound and earth vibration. The effect is worth visiting the place.

This shot I made in early wintertime, I used multiple shots to generate this panoramic view. Sunset colours and long exposure time generate the mood of the scene.

