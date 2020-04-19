Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Fall in the Canadian Rockies is truly amazing. Add in the larch changing colours, bluebird skies and the Talon and you have a recipe for a photographers paradise. From Talus Lodge, the 'Water Park' is just a short hike away. The name says it all - there are so many different water features there, you could spend the entire day there shooting! After a short hike up one of the creeks, I came to this picturesque water fall! Just across the creek is a boulder field where the pikas and a weasel were hiding in and out of the rocks. It is truly a stunning place!