Talacre Lighthouse (or 'Point of Ayr' Lighthouse as is more correct) stands guard to the Dee & Mersey estuaries. This long exposure image tries to emphasize how the lighthouse just stands out in the surrounding flat sands. This area experiences a very large tidal surge twice a day but the lighthouse has managed to survive from its build in 1776, while being decommissioned in 1884.