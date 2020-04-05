Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Takakkaw Falls drop 833 feet, the second-highest in Canada and are fed by the meltwater from Daly Glacier above. They are located in Yoho National Park in British Columbia and are at the head of the trip up and into Yoho Valley. It isn't a very wide valley and the walls and mountains forming it closes in on you. A "magnificent" site with a thundering sound. The name Takakkaw is from the Cree language meaning "magnificent"! You can scramble up to the very foot of the Falls and cool-mist envelopes you and the sound thunder around you. It was necessary to move away from the mist and shoot a 3 shot vertical panorama to capture the grandeur of the site.