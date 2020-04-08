Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I have photographed Tahquamenon Falls many time do to the bright fall colors in the area. This time I was looking for something different and tried a black and white minimalistic approach. I feel this is one of my best images of this well photographed waterfall. The site is very popular about fall color photographers so I waned a different look. The water was moving very fast do no neutral density or polarizer filter was needed. It for sure has a different look than for images in this state park.