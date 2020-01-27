Tagus River, Alcochete, Portugal by Luis Fernandes

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This is a place where I go a lot for bird photography.Situated on the opposite bank of Lisbon is Alcochete with its clam-fishing beaches. The tide was low and the weather was quite cloudy and I had the idea of ​​trying a photo in the style of old Dutch painting.

It is also good to know that this area is in the Tagus River Nature Reserve. For this reason it is a place of passage for many birds such as seagulls, ducks of various species, flamingos, heron, etc. being an extraordinary spot for bird photography at any time of the year.

In recent years the government has come up with the idea of ​​trying to build a second Lisbon support airport near this place which, of course, has generated great discomfort throughout the ecological community. Hopefully common sense will prevail.