Tagish Lake, Yukon, Canada by Helene Chouinard

Picture Story

At the end of the day, the sun was low in the sky. I was walking along the Windy Arm of the Tagish Lake (Yukon) near my campground. The light was just perfect. Suddenly I saw this old and small boat. Just in time to take a picture of the ray of golden light. The lake was like a mirror and the reflections inspired me for this landscape photograph. I would like to express the peaceful atmosphere of the scene. In the same time I was asking me about the story of this boat. Is this used to go fishing by a First Nation living in Yukon? Or is this an abandoned boat? I would like to be the lone fisherman sailing in this huge and wild landscape on a magnificent lake so quiet and calm. Tagish Lake is more than 100 km (62 mi) long and only 2 km (1 mi) wide. This has two arms. Windy Arm is at the West part of the lake.