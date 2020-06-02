User Icon
You are at:»»Tagish Lake, Yukon, Canada by Helene Chouinard
Latest Uploaded Pictures

Tagish Lake, Yukon, Canada by Helene Chouinard

By on 0 Comments

Tagish Lake, Yukon, Canada by Helene Chouinard
Views: 1,047

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

At the end of the day, the sun was low in the sky. I was walking along the Windy Arm of the Tagish Lake (Yukon) near my campground. The light was just perfect. Suddenly I saw this old and small boat. Just in time to take a picture of the ray of golden light. The lake was like a mirror and the reflections inspired me for this landscape photograph. I would like to express the peaceful atmosphere of the scene. In the same time I was asking me about the story of this boat. Is this used to go fishing by a First Nation living in Yukon? Or is this an abandoned boat? I would like to be the lone fisherman sailing in this huge and wild landscape on a magnificent lake so quiet and calm. Tagish Lake is more than 100 km (62 mi) long and only 2 km (1 mi) wide. This has two arms. Windy Arm is at the West part of the lake.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®