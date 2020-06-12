Table Mountain, Cape Town, South Africa by Utathya Roy

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The view from the foothills of Table Mountain was breathtaking. I did not have much luck up above with a view but when I got down, I was amazed. Though the peak of the mountain was not visible, the fog added essence to the frame. The houses on the foothills looked like the match boxes. The frame has Ocean, Mountain, Rocks, and Architecture. I could have not asked for more in a single landscape frame. This is one of my best.