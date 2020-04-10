Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

During a slight warming trend in early February I was inspired to get out to this rather remote falls in the Coconino National Forest of Northern Arizona. What was normally a long dusty dirt road, was now a snow-packed double track through the high altitude forest. The snow started to get deep enough that I had to engage four wheel drive to proceed. After a white knuckle deep water-crossing I eventually arrived at the trailhead to Sycamore Falls.

This area is also called Paradise Forks, since two side canyons converge into a confluence. A number of cascades flow upstream and lead down to this cliff edge, topped by a lone Ponderosa pine tree. The soft, low winter sun back-lit the tree and gave enough reflection off the canyon walls to even out the shadows. The cracked ice in the pool provided some texture to lower part of the image.