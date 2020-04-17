User Icon
You are at:»»»Svartifoss, Iceland by Warren Krupsaw
Waterfall Assignment

Svartifoss, Iceland by Warren Krupsaw

By on 0 Comments

Svartifoss, Iceland by Warren Krupsaw
Views: 451


Join our group

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Iceland must be one of the top travel destinations for any serious nature photographer. When I was there in 1997 for the first time, the elegant and iconic Svartifoss waterfall in South Iceland's Skaftafell National Park was high on my list.

Choosing to crop it so no sky appeared (I call this "full field"), the 80 foot falls contrasts beautifully with the dark, hexagonal columnar basalt behind it. As it so happened, the inclusion of human figures was welcomed as it provided scale.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®