Iceland must be one of the top travel destinations for any serious nature photographer. When I was there in 1997 for the first time, the elegant and iconic Svartifoss waterfall in South Iceland's Skaftafell National Park was high on my list.

Choosing to crop it so no sky appeared (I call this "full field"), the 80 foot falls contrasts beautifully with the dark, hexagonal columnar basalt behind it. As it so happened, the inclusion of human figures was welcomed as it provided scale.