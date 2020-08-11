All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

On a cruise around Svalbard, most of the people were enjoying a good BBQ. But as long as you are not in a thick fog, I just can't stop enjoying the views. Sometimes with one hand eating, but most of the time with both hands on the camera. Although we were close to a glacier, I focused on the rock formations around us. With 200mm the rocks and snow seemed more beautiful to me than a field of flowers. I don't know much about rocks and a guide explained what I was seeing. Unfortunately I did not make notes.