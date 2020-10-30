Superstition Wilderness, Arizona, USA by Jonathan Cook

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The return of cool weather in the valley means that its time to get back out to the local mountains for a hike. There’s no better spot than the Superstitions, which have an aura about them that invites exploration. The Supes have something for everyone who appreciates Arizona landscapes: pristine deserts full of cacti and native plants, rugged canyons with enormous boulders and of course the towering and majestic red mountains looming large in the heart of the wilderness.

On this particular hike, a friend and I set out to explore Boulder Canyon. This photo was taken on the descent down into the canyon off of Second Water Trail looking up at Battleship Mountain. A cold front had quickly moved in and brought with it some clouds that added a moodiness to the scene. Combined with the sun peering through, it perfectly captured a turning of the page from the blue bird skies of summer to the crisp days of fall.