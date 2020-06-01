Superstition Wilderness, Arizona, USA by Jonathan Cook

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

A view of the rugged landscape of the Superstition Mountains east of Phoenix, AZ. The Supes have a certain mystery about them - large red cliffs, distinctive hoodoos, and a diverse mix of desert vegetation all combine to provide unique landscapes reminiscent of sci-fi movies or otherworldly dreams. Looking up at the mountains is plenty rewarding, but hiking up to the ridgeline yields a whole new perspective as you can look out over the famous landmarks of Weaver's Needle, Battleship Mountain and Brown's Peak interspersed with impossibly shaped rocks and rugged terrain. These are the mountains with stories of lost gold and settlers willing to live in the valleys and canyons to keep their secrets. The Superstition Ridgeline Trail wanders its way along majestic vistas like these for 9+ miles as a spectacular reward for all those who are willing to climb into and explore the heart of the desert wilderness.