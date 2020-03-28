Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

My wife and I went looking for wild horses one weekend and came upon these mountains. The sun was starting to set so we pulled over so I could hopefully catch some nice lighting of the mountains. The mountains had that beautiful orange glow and as the sun set, the colors changed to pinks and purple hues. I got several awesome shots During this sunset but this one was my favorite by far from that days awesome adventures. Oh, and yes, I got some amazing shots of the wild horses too.