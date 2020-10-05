All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

As I watched the weather forecast, I saw a storm front approaching from the east, heading over the area I wanted to visit for sunset. In my experience, some of the best light and conditions were just before, and just after a storm. So I grabbed the gear headed out to the desert. The storm ended up not dropping a lot of rain, but the clouds were very dramatic and had some fantastic texture. I knew if I find could a composition, there was a possibility the sun could poke through the dramatic clouds and light up the landscape. I knew my subject would be these beautiful peaks, so my goal was to find some of the cactus in the area that was in bloom. I found this hedgehog cactus with some amazing purple flowers on top. It was the perfect compliment to my subject. As soon as the sun popped in between some dramatic clouds low on the horizon, I focus stacked this shot using the Nikon Focus Shift feature on the d850. I blended them together in photoshop and came out with a dramatic scene with that beautiful storm light I love to chase in the US Southwest.