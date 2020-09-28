User Icon
Sunset on Lanai, Hawaii, USA by Stu Alderdyce
Sunset on Lanai, Hawaii, USA by Stu Alderdyce

Sunset on Lanai, Hawaii, USA by Stu Alderdyce
Picture Story

Another beautiful sunset on Lanai, Hawaii as seen from South Kihei on the island of Maui.

The blue Pacific ocean along with the gentle trade wind breeze and pink and purple clouds provides for a tranquil and peaceful evening stroll on the beach. I found this foreground especially attractive with the lava rocks and reflections in the water and the warm glow of the wet sand. With maximum contrast and the camera being hand held correct exposure was key. Do you feel the warmth? I hope you enjoy this image.

