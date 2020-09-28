All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Another beautiful sunset on Lanai, Hawaii as seen from South Kihei on the island of Maui.

The blue Pacific ocean along with the gentle trade wind breeze and pink and purple clouds provides for a tranquil and peaceful evening stroll on the beach. I found this foreground especially attractive with the lava rocks and reflections in the water and the warm glow of the wet sand. With maximum contrast and the camera being hand held correct exposure was key. Do you feel the warmth? I hope you enjoy this image.