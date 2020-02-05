Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This absolutely incredible lighthouse it's been on my list for ages! Finally, last month I got the chance to go and visit this magical part of France, rich with some of the most amazing lighthouses in the world! After a 1000 km drive to get there with my friend from Germany we got there and the lighthouse was closed for visitors and we had to jump the fence so we can take some images. After such a long trip there was no way to go home empty handed! Finally all of our hard work and travel paid off, we had the chance to witness such an amazing sunset, one of the best I have ever seen, really even looks unrealistic!